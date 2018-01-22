 Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi – Capital FM Kenya | Nigeria Today
Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi – Capital FM Kenya

Capital FM Kenya

Unit formed to eliminate muggings in Nairobi
Capital FM Kenya
By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Nairobi County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzo has formed an anti-mugging unit to deal with suspects who have been terrorizing members of the public within the Central Business District. Kilonzo pledged to
