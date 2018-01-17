 United Kingdom Appoint Minister for Loneliness | Nigeria Today
United Kingdom Appoint Minister for Loneliness

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom has appointed a “minister for loneliness” to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May described as “the sad reality of modern life” affecting millions of people. Tracey Crouch, the Minister for Sport and Civil Society, will lead a drive against a social epidemic that experts say can be as unhealthy as […]

