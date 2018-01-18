 University of Ibadan clocks 70 | Nigeria Today
University of Ibadan clocks 70

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

  Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan    The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka declared that officially the Premier University is 70 today (Thursday). Olayinka said, “On 18 January 1948, the first set of students, 104 in number, started receiving lectures at the University College Ibadan, at the Eleyele Temporary Site, previously used by the Military during the Second World War. The three Foundation Faculties were Arts, Science and Medicine.

