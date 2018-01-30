University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Accomodation Portal Re-Opened.

The University of Ilorin wishes to inform all fresh students that the institutions owned hostels will be online and the available bed spaces will be uploaded on Friday, February 2, 2018 by 11:00 a.m. The concerned students are expected to cast their lots within the stipulated date and time as this will be the final …

The post University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Accomodation Portal Re-Opened. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

