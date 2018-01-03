 University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Resumption Date Announced. | Nigeria Today
University Of Ilorin 2017/2018 New Students Resumption Date Announced.

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) wishes to inform all freshers that the management has announced the resumption date for the 2017/2018 Academic Session.   All fresh students (100 and 200) are expected to resume on Saturday the 6th of January 2018. Lectures will commence for all Freshers on Monday the 8th of January 2018. All …

