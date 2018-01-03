University Of Ilorin Remedial Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018.

This is to infotm the general public especialky candidates interested in the preliminary studies of University of Ilorin that the school of Preliminary Studies has began the sale of Remedial Programme form for the 2017/2018 academic session has commenced. UNILORIN Remedial Programme Admission Requirements Qualification: Arts and Arts Education: Applicants must pass five subjects at …

The post University Of Ilorin Remedial Admission Form On Sale 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

