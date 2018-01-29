University Of Port-Harcourt Omitted UTME /DE Admission List 2017/2018 Released.

The University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) wishes to inform the public that the management has released the Omitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates admission list of candidates offered provisional admission for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Omitted Candidates UTME & DE admission list has been released and uploaded online. Click Here to View UTME/DE Omitted Candidates …

The post University Of Port-Harcourt Omitted UTME /DE Admission List 2017/2018 Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

