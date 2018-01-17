University Of Port-Harcourt Releases List of 2016/2017 Students Granted Temporary Withdrawal

This is to inform all students of the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) that has published the list of students granted temporary withdrawal from academic activities for the 2016/2017 session. Their setup will be for 2017/2018 session without being referred to pay for the 2016/2017 sessio The list contains the names of 1271 students and is contained …

The post University Of Port-Harcourt Releases List of 2016/2017 Students Granted Temporary Withdrawal appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

