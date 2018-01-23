 University Of Uyo 2017/2018 DE Admission List Released. | Nigeria Today
University Of Uyo 2017/2018 DE Admission List Released.

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public especially candidates who applied for the direct entry admission of University of Uyo, (UNIUYO) that the management has released the  Direct Entry Admission List for 2017/2018 academic session   How To Check UNIUYO Direct Entry Admission List Step 1: Go to the admission checking portal at: https://uniuyo.edu.ng/eportals Step …

The post University Of Uyo 2017/2018 DE Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

