 Unknown Person Spends Otedola’s Daughter’s Money Online While She Slept | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unknown Person Spends Otedola’s Daughter’s Money Online While She Slept

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Temi Otedola, a daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has raised the alarm over what appears to be fraud on her bank account. Taking to her verified Twitter handle @jtofashion on Tuesday morning, she said someone spent money from her account online through her automated teller machine (ATM) card while she slept. However, she failed […]

The post Unknown Person Spends Otedola’s Daughter’s Money Online While She Slept appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.