UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song ‘Izurukaeme’ – Vanguard



Vanguard UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song 'Izurukaeme'

Vanguard

An upcoming gospel artist and graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr. Ugochukwu Udeh, has released a gospel hit song titled 'Izurukaeme.' The song which aims at worshiping God, also enjoins all Christians to come to God with praises because …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

