UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song ‘Izurukaeme’

An upcoming gospel artist and graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr. Ugochukwu Udeh, has released a gospel hit song titled ‘Izurukaeme.’

The song which aims at worshiping God, also enjoins all Christians to come to God with praises because He alone can do all things.

Mr. Ugochukwu who is the Regional Officer for North West Region at Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International and the former Composer, Music Director, Singer and Lyricist at Assemblies of God, Nigeria, studied Mass Communication at UNN.



Baring his mind on why he chose to sing the song, the upcoming gospel artiste said, “because God has done more than enough for me. He raised me up from grass to grace. He is God alone and that is why i sang this song of worship to Him.”

He also said that, “I chose to sing a worship song because I was commanded to worship my God according to the Bible. Thou shall worship no other god but God. He alone deserves my worship.”

On what he intends achieving with the song, he said, “my intention is to lead men and women to focus on God at all times because He is more than enough. The issues in the country will make you feel like God is not able. But my song says God Izurukaeme (You are more than capable). Worship Him.”

He said although the likes of Frank Edward could be regarded as a mentor in the ministry, his song, however, is not to copy the likes of Edward but to present a unique brand different form the usual.

“Yes, Frank Edwards are mentors in this ministry. The song is not to copy them. It is to inspire people into worshiping God. There is no amount of worship that is too much for a “too much” God. All of us have one purpose – to honour God in our songs.

On whether money is not a part of his priority for singing the song, Mr. Ugocjukwu said,

well. Money is secondary in this. The gift of a man will definitely make a way for him. Money will definitely come after i have sought the kingdom of God first.

