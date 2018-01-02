Unprofessional Conducts: Lagos Police Command Hammers 60 Personnel
The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday announced that it punished no fewer than 60 of its personnel for various offences between September and December 2017. The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti, told journalists in Lagos that some of the erring policemen were dismissed, while others were reduced in rank. Oti said that…
The post Unprofessional Conducts: Lagos Police Command Hammers 60 Personnel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
