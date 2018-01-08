UPDATE 1-Angola’s kwanza set for major fall as dollar peg ends – Reuters Africa
CHANNELS TELEVISION
UPDATE 1-Angola's kwanza set for major fall as dollar peg ends
Reuters Africa
LUANDA, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Angola's kwanza is set for a big fall on Tuesday when the central bank abandons its dollar peg, the latest in a string of policy and personnel changes by President Joao Lorenco since he came to power in Africa's number two oil …
