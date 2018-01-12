Upside Break on the Way? Zcash Eyes Gains Against Bitcoin
Privacy-focused cryptocurrency zcash is solidly bid against the dollar and could soon see a spike against bitcoin.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!