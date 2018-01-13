 US did not deport me – Lil Kesh | Nigeria Today
US did not deport me – Lil Kesh

Posted on Jan 13, 2018

Nigerian singer, Lil Kesh has reacted to a recent report that he was deported from the US. Kesh, who said that he was never deported from the United State, stated that the news was totally false. In an interview with Saturday Beats, Kesh said: “I was never deported from America. The news is totally false […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

