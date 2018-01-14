US Has ‘Great Respect’ For Africa – Embassy – Peace FM Online
|
US Has 'Great Respect' For Africa – Embassy
Peace FM Online
The United States Embassy in Ghana seems to be distancing itself from the alleged comments made by US President Donald Trump denigrating African countries, along with other nations with persons of African descent. A tweet from the Embassy conveyed what …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!