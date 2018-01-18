US President Trump Announces Winners Of His Highly Anticipated ‘Fake News Awards’

President of the United States Donald Trump on Wednesday night announced the winners of his self-proclaimed and highly anticipated “Fake News” awards, with The CNN and The New York Times topping the list.

But shortly after the US president tweeted a link to a website – on which he posted the list of the award winners – run by the Republican National Committee, his party’s political arm, it returned an error message, having apparently crashed.

When it later returned, it revealed that Mr Trump has singled out New York Times columnist Paul Krugman for claiming Mr Trump’s presidency would inflict severe damage to the US economy, which has in fact rallied under his leadership.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

He also attacked Brian Ross, a reporter for ABC News, who erroneously reported that Mr Trump directed former national Security Adviser Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia during the election.

On January 2, Trump had said: “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5 p.m. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” However, on January 7, he said: “The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, Jan. 17, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

Going by the list, CNN won four out of the 11 ‘fake news reports’ awards, New York Times clinched two, while TIME magazine, ABC News, Newsweek and Washington Post won an award each.

See list below:

“The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover”. “ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report”. “CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. “TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. “Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in. “CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding. “CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a ‘significant breakdown in process’. “Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.” “CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation. “The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.” “And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

He continued:

While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results: 1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration. 2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history. 3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan. 4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action. 5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR. 6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria. 7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy. 8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance. 9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers. 10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

