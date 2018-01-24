 US senator pregnant, set to be first to give birth in office | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US senator pregnant, set to be first to give birth in office

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Politics, Uganda, World | 0 comments

US Senator Tammy Duckworth

Washington, United States | AFP | US Senator Tammy Duckworth, a decorated Asian American army veteran and double amputee, announced Tuesday she was pregnant with her second child.

The 49-year-old Democrat from Illinois stands to be the first senator to give birth during her term.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“Wanted to share some exciting personal news…” she tweeted, alongside a picture of two grownup ducks and a young duck joined by a plus sign to a baby duck, and a caption that read: “Duck, duck, duck…duckling!”

Duckworth told the Chicago Sun-Times she was expecting her second child, another girl, in April — a few weeks after she turns 50.

“Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring,” she added in a statement, referring to her husband and three-year-old daughter.

Ten members of Congress have given birth in office — but they all belonged to the chamber’s House of Representatives.

“As tough as it’s been to juggle motherhood and the demands of being in the House and now the Senate, it’s made me more committed to doing this job,” the Sun-Times quoted her as saying.

An Iraq war veteran and retired US army lieutenant colonel, Duckworth lost both her legs when the helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down by insurgents in 2004.

She entered the House in 2012 and then the Senate in 2016, where she is one of the 100-strong chamber’s 22 women.

Born in Thailand to a Thai mother and American father, she is the joint second Asian American woman to serve in the Senate, alongside Kamala Harris.

The post US senator pregnant, set to be first to give birth in office appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.