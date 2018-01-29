Usain Bolt Is Having The Best Jol In Cape Town [Images+Video]

Usain Bolt has been killing it – on the South African dance floor, that is.

Flooding his own social media platforms with images of his time in the country, it appears he has been loving the time he has spent in Cape Town since arriving on Friday.

First up was a helicopter ride over the peninsula – you can see his snaps here – followed by a guest appearance at the 134th edition of the Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday.

The Jamaican, who retired from athletics following last year’s World Championships in London, arrived at Kenilworth Racecourse in style and hung out with local celebs:

Following that, he then hit The Grand where he was introduced to gqom music and ivosho dancing. He posted a video of himself attempting the homegrown dance move:

That man is living the holiday.

[source: iol&goal]

