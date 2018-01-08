Usain Bolt Reveals He’s Having Trials At Borussia Dortmund In March

Usain Bolt has revealed that he will have a trial with Borussia Dortmund in March 2018

Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals, retired after damaging his hamstring in his last ever race at the World Championships in London last year.

Bolt, a staunch Manchester United fan, has since recovered from his injury and, speaking to The Express, reiterated his desire to switch sports and potentially seal a dream move to Old Trafford.

“The injury is now fine and I’m back fully fit,” said Bolt. “In March we’re going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard. I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

