UTME 2018: JAMB Accredited Centres For Kaduna State

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Accredited Centres for Kaduna State for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been approved and released by the board. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has accredited 21 Centres for Kaduna State for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. According to the board, they have …

The post UTME 2018: JAMB Accredited Centres For Kaduna State appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

