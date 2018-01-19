Van Persie Set To Sign Contract With Feyenoord On Monday

Top goal scorer and Netherland footballer Robin van Persie will complete a deal to join Feyenoord from Turkish side Fenerbahce next week, the Rotterdam club announced Friday. “Robin van Persie will sign a contract with Feyenoord on Monday,” the Dutch club said in a statement, signalling the striker’s return to his boyhood stomping ground. “Nothing […]

