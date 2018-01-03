Vehicular Movement Will Be Restricted In Agege Area on January 4

The Lagos State Government says it will partially restrict vehicular movement in the Agege area from January 4, 2018. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, in a statement on Monday said the move was to accelerate the ongoing construction of the Pen Cinema Flyover. Hotonu added that there would be a […]

The post Vehicular Movement Will Be Restricted In Agege Area on January 4 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

