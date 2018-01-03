Vehicular Movement Will Be Restricted In Agege Area on January 4
The Lagos State Government says it will partially restrict vehicular movement in the Agege area from January 4, 2018. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Olujimi Hotonu, in a statement on Monday said the move was to accelerate the ongoing construction of the Pen Cinema Flyover. Hotonu added that there would be a […]
The post Vehicular Movement Will Be Restricted In Agege Area on January 4 appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!