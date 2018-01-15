Venezuela military arrests rebels after dramatic shoot-out

Venezuela’s military on Monday arrested a group of anti-government rebels in a dramatic shoot-out on the outskirts of Caracas.

“Several people were killed and injured in the gunfire in El Junquito, outside Caracas, as the army closed in on the group,’’ the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

Meanwhile Oscar Perez, a fugitive who has been sought by police for over six months, appeared bloody and armed in a number of social media videos.

It is unclear whether Perez, whom the government has labelled as a terrorist and considers an enemy of the state, was among the no fewer than five people arrested.

Perez has been on the run since he allegedly hijacked a police helicopter and threw grenades at the Supreme Court at the end of June, in what President Nicolas Maduro called a coup attempt.

However, no one was injured in the attack.

Perez, 36, was formerly a member of the CICPC, Venezuela’s national police agency, and sees himself as the leader of a movement to free the crisis-ridden country from socialism.

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse after years of economic mismanagement and sinking oil revenues, in spite of having the largest oil reserves in the world.

Report says the country is suffering from the highest inflation in the world and severe food shortages. (dpa/NAN)

The post Venezuela military arrests rebels after dramatic shoot-out appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

