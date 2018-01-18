 Verbatim: Shehu Sani Attacks Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari over Benue Massacre | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Verbatim: Shehu Sani Attacks Benue Elders For Visiting Buhari over Benue Massacre

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

“As regards to the crisis where over 73 lives were lost in Benue, it is enough for Aso Rock to travel to the scene of the crisis, not Benue elders coming to Aso Rock. To do what? “Mr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.