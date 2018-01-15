Veteran Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Replaces Funke Akindele In 2018 Avengers: Infinity War Movie

Nigerians few days ago applauded Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele aka Jenifer for landing a role in a Hollywood movie, Avengers: Infinity War and was dealt with a blow when the actress’s name was removed and they gave excuse that her name was erroneously put there.

Another online source claim that the imdb website was hacked. When they whole fuse was going around the Net, Funke herself failed to acknowledge the fact that she is included in the Hollywood movie owning to the fact that the news may be a lie.

However, in yet another twist, after Funke Akindele’s name was removal, her name has now been replaced with another Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji in Avengers 2018 (Infinity War) for the role of Dora Milaje. The veteran actress is yet to confirm the movie role and we sincerely hope is not a case of error or hack again.

Congrats to Genevieve.