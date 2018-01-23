Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting
The Punch
Veteran Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola who has been off the screen for years now, has returned to acting after getting her husband's permission. The beautiful actress left her thriving acting career in 2007 after she got married to Olayiwola Babatunde …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!