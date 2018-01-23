 Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting – The Punch

Veteran actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola returns to acting
Veteran Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola who has been off the screen for years now, has returned to acting after getting her husband's permission. The beautiful actress left her thriving acting career in 2007 after she got married to Olayiwola Babatunde

