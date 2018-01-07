Veteran Nollywood Actor & Broadcaster Sadiq Daba Thanks Nigerians At "Women Arise"
Veteran actor, Mr. Sadiq Daba was full of excitement, and said, his visit to Women Arise was to appreciate the President of Women Arise and Centre for Change Dr Joe Okei Odumakin and all Nigerians, who rallied support towards securing medical care for him.
Mr. Sadiq Daba described Dr Joe Odumakin as an indefatigable woman of esteem and high standards, sincerity, honesty ,love, care ,adoration and an Angel.
Recall that able meaning Nigerians help the veteran actor to the tune of over N15m to secure his travel for medical treatment.
