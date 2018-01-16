ViaBTC Increases Cloud Mining Fee Citing China’s Mining Resource Scarcity
China’s crypto mining pool ViaBTC increases its maintenance fee ratio for AntMiner S9 cloud mining contract, citing mining resource scarcity in China.
