 Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo Inducts National Sanctions’ Committee Against Terrorism | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo Inducts National Sanctions’ Committee Against Terrorism

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has launched and induct a National Sanctions Committee for the country against terrorism which has eaten deep into the fabrics of the country. The reason of the committee is to trace and freeze financial flows of terrorist organisations. The committee comprised the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Foreign Foreign […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.