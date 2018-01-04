 Victor Anichebe brings his new Oyinbo girlfriend to meet his family in Anambra (Photos) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Victor Anichebe brings his new Oyinbo girlfriend to meet his family in Anambra (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Victor Anichebe brings his new Oyinbo girlfriend to meet his family in Anambra (Photos)
Nigerian footballer, Victor Anichebe is moving things fast with his new girlfriend, Maggie who he brought home to meet his family in Anambra. According to new photos shared by both Maggie and Victor, Maggie is currently in Anichebe's hometown, Anambra

