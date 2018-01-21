Victor Moses: I want to score 5 more goals – Vanguard
Victor Moses: I want to score 5 more goals
Victor Moses believes Eden Hazard proved he is one of the best players in the world with two more goals as Chelsea thumped Brighton on Saturday. And the 27-year-old Nigerian star, who scored his first goal of the Premier League campaign, has set his …
