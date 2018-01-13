Video alert: South African based singer Number One Suspect resumes career with new song.

With the New Year we assume new beginnings and singer number one suspect is not taking lightly. The singer has in the first few weeks of the new month released his latest project which is a brand new video he has named “We Are Bad.”

Number One Suspects sings in a crew TBS music where he is bound to hit charts this year, he reveals. The video was produced by Keshy videolabs and directed by Irock pro all in South Africa.

Number One Suspect BadMan is one the very few unique Ugandan musical acts based in South Africa. As a Dancehall Star, Mugisha Abubakar has managed to establish himself well in South Africa and building up a base in his homeland Uganda.

With his new release We Are Bad, the star is yet to amaze many with his artistic uniqueness. “I’ve been watching the industry from a far and learning a bit from those that are causing musical chaos in Uganda. Am sure it’s my time to shine now that am even setting another base back home” he said.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ly7F7Q3fXA

