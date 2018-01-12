 Video Assistant Referee to be used in African Nations Championship (CHAN) – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Video Assistant Referee to be used in African Nations Championship (CHAN) – Vanguard

Video Assistant Referee to be used in African Nations Championship (CHAN)
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will debut in Africa midway through the Nations Championship (CHAN), which kicks off Saturday with hosts Morocco among the title favourites. Video Assistant Referee. The system allows off-field match officials
