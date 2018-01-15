VIDEO: B-Red ft. Tiwa Savage – Connect

Music act – B-Red had a banner year in 2017, churning out chart-topping singles and dope videos to match which saw his stock rise musically.

The singer is showing no signs of slowing down as he opens up his account in 2018 with a heavy collaboration entitled “Connect” with the lady on top form – Tiwa Savage.

Watch and Enjoy

