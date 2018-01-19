 VIDEO: Burna Boy – Heaven’s Gate ft. Lily Allen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Burna Boy – Heaven’s Gate ft. Lily Allen

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Burna Boy releases the fourth single off his upcoming album ‘Outside’ under Atlantic Records, expected on the 26th of January, 2018. The song is titled ‘Heaven’s Gate’ and features Grammy nominated British pop singer, Lilly Allen. Heaven’s Gate’s fast tempo is a departure from Burna Boy’s usual mid-tempo style and has a dancehall vibe that […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.