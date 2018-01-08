VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo

NSNS Records Frontman , CDQ kick start 2018 by releasing the official video for his latest single ‘Werey Yo’.

The video which is directed by Clearance Peters was shot in Lagos Nigeria with appearance from Nigerian renowned Ace Producer Masterkraft” who produced the song.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

