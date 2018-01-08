 VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

NSNS Records Frontman , CDQ kick start 2018 by releasing the official video for his latest single ‘Werey Yo’.

The video which is directed by Clearance Peters was shot in Lagos Nigeria with appearance from Nigerian renowned Ace Producer Masterkraft” who produced the song.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.