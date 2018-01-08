VIDEO: CDQ – Werey Yo
NSNS Records Frontman , CDQ kick start 2018 by releasing the official video for his latest single ‘Werey Yo’.
The video which is directed by Clearance Peters was shot in Lagos Nigeria with appearance from Nigerian renowned Ace Producer Masterkraft” who produced the song.
Watch video below:
