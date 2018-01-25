 VIDEO: DJ Big N ft. Reekado Banks, Iyanya & Ycee – The Trilogy | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: DJ Big N ft. Reekado Banks, Iyanya & Ycee – The Trilogy

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Mavin Records ace disc jockey – DJ Big N premieres the visuals to his well-anticipated single – “The Trilogy” featuring Reekado Banks, Iyanya and rapper – Ycee.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Watch and Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: DJ Big N ft. Reekado Banks, Iyanya & Ycee – The Trilogy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.