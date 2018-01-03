 Video: Do you have an emergency in Lagos? Call 112 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Do you have an emergency in Lagos? Call 112

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwumu Ambode last year during the commissioning of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) at located at Fadeyi implored residents of the state and other relevant stakeholders across to ensure that the LASEMA Response Unit(LRU) performs optimally through the provision of relevant and timely information that will be beneficial for the emergency team.

For members of the public to partner with Lagos State Government in mitigating and preventing hazards they must ensure that distress calls on identified hazards are relayed to relevant responders or stakeholders through the emergency toll-free lines 112 & 767.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Video: Do you have an emergency in Lagos? Call 112 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.