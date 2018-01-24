VIDEO: Femi Kuti – One People One World

Afrobeat legend – Femi Kuti unveils the visuals for his 2017 single – One People One World.

There are icons and there are icons. Femi Kuti simply defines what a true music icon should be.

Video directed by Ali Meshbahi and Sodi Marciszewer. Watch out for Femi’s brand new album out on February 23, 2017.

The post VIDEO: Femi Kuti – One People One World appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

