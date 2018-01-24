 VIDEO: Femi Kuti – One People One World | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Femi Kuti – One People One World

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

Afrobeat legend – Femi Kuti unveils the visuals for his 2017 single – One People One World.

There are icons and there are icons. Femi Kuti simply defines what a true music icon should be.

Video directed by Ali Meshbahi and Sodi Marciszewer. Watch out for Femi’s brand new album out on February 23, 2017.

