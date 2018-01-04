VIDEO: From ‘Sicker’ to ‘Saro’, Niniola starts 2018 with a bang – TheCable
|
BellaNaija
|
VIDEO: From 'Sicker' to 'Saro', Niniola starts 2018 with a bang
TheCable
Some call her music House while others label if Afro-house but wherever you may lean, it's hard to deny that Niniola's sound is something fresh in an industry where everyone sounds alike. After releasing the infectious 'Sicker' towards the end of 2017 …
Niniola kicks off 2018 with New Music Video “Saro” | Watch on BN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!