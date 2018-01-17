VIDEO: Gabby Praise – Halleluyah

Glorious House Music’s talented signee, Gabby Praise, drops the official video of “Hallelujah” where he thanked God for his unending / unfailing mercies.

The song which was produced by multi-talented and fast rising producer, David D DrummerBoi. The video was shot in the suburbs of Ikorodu in Lagos, Nigeria by the creative director, Jude Fab-Obi and sees a cameo of the First Lady of the House, Ngozi.

