VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Olamide – Ayinde Wasiu
Next World Music act – Jaywon begins the new year by dishing out the visuals to his previously heard collaborative effort – “Ayinde Wasiu” featuring Olamide. The crispy fresh visuals was directed by Lucas Reid.
Watch and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Olamide – Ayinde Wasiu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!