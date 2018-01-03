VIDEO: Loonee TKR ft. Medikal – Halley

Loonee TKR is out with the music video for the tune “Halley” which also features Medikal is the first single of Loonee’s upcoming project “Elevated EP.

Halley video was shot and directed by Prince Dovlo.

The post VIDEO: Loonee TKR ft. Medikal – Halley appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

