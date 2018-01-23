 VIDEO: Omawumi – Somtin | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Omawumi – Somtin

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria’s vocal power house Omawumi assembles a star-studded cast in the Nigerian entertainment industry for her new music video dubbed “Somtin” off her Timeless album.

Enjoy below;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

 

The post VIDEO: Omawumi – Somtin appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.