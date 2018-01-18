 [VIDEO] Pope Francis’ hosts perform rituals for his protection | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[VIDEO] Pope Francis’ hosts perform rituals for his protection

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Shamans perform a ritual at a beach in Lima, to welcome and protect Pope Francis during his visit to Peru. Peruvian shamans said on Wednesday they expect good news from the visit of Pope Francis to the Andean nation, and held rituals on a beach near Lima to give him strength to fight against accusations […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.