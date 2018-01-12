 VIDEO PREMIERE: Maxi Priest – This Woman Ft. Yemi Alade | Nigeria Today
VIDEO PREMIERE: Maxi Priest – This Woman Ft. Yemi Alade

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Music

Maxi Priest – This Woman Ft Yemi Alade Bodega World Music Releases THIS WOMAN – OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR First Single off Maxi Priest‘s New AfroBeat Album, Featuring leading African Female Artist, Yemi Alade. Video Directed by Wole Ogundare, Produced by Iblaze Productionz & Bodega World Productions. The Song “This Woman” produced by Nigerian Super […]

