VIDEO PREMIERE: Maxi Priest – This Woman Ft. Yemi Alade

Maxi Priest – This Woman Ft Yemi Alade Bodega World Music Releases THIS WOMAN – OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR First Single off Maxi Priest‘s New AfroBeat Album, Featuring leading African Female Artist, Yemi Alade. Video Directed by Wole Ogundare, Produced by Iblaze Productionz & Bodega World Productions. The Song “This Woman” produced by Nigerian Super […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

