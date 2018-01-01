Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address
Our problem ‘more of process than restructuring’
Ogoni clean-up on
Rice import to stop
Boko Haram beaten
The government will fish out the blackmailers behind the crippling fuel scarcity, President Muhammadu Buhari promised this morning.
In his New Year address to the nation, the President regretted the untold hardship the fuel crisis caused Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
