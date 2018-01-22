 VIDEO: Preto Show ft. Davido – Banger (Mamawe) | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Preto Show ft. Davido – Banger (Mamawe)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Here is the visuals to the lengthy awaited tune that brings collectively the Angolan musician and the Nigerian musical artist Davido with the production of DJ and Angolan producer KS Drums

Enjoy below ;

